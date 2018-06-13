Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Man bites off part of fellow passenger’s lip during fight in NYC subway station, police say

Posted 1:28 PM, June 13, 2018, by

NEW YORK — A man bit off a piece of another man’s lip during a brawl inside of a subway station in Crown Heights over the weekend, police say.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, inside of the Utica Avenue No. 4 train subway station.

Police say the man and a 37-year-old straphanger got into a fight, and during the altercation, the man bit off a piece of the victim’s lip. He then fled the station.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 35-to 45-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches, 170 pounds, bald, and last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, a red shirt, white sneakers. He also had on a black and purple backpack.

 