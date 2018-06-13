Man sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison for armed robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison Wednesday for an armed robbery in Harrisburg.

In January 2017, Rasheem Drummond stole the victim’s money and cell phone when the victim came to Harrisburg for a date with him after they met online.

Prior to stealing the items, Drummond put a gun to the victim’s chest and threatened to shoot the individual.

He was convicted on charges of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license by a Dauphin County jury on April 24.

Drummond is awaiting arraignment on an additional charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, which occurred a week prior to his jury trial. While in court, he allegedly handed the Dauphin County Deputy District Attorney an envelope that contained feces.