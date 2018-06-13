× PA Senate passes redistricting reform legislation

HARRISBURG — Statewide redistricting reform passed the Pennsylvania Senate Wednesday.

The Senate voted 35-14 in favor of Sen. Lisa Boscola’s bill which would change the state’s constitution to establish a citizen’s commission to redraw congressional and state legislative district maps, according to a release.

An 11-member, independent commission would be chosen by a to-be-determined application and selection process, the release says. The bill (Senate Bill 22) adds that the commission would include four Democrats, four Republicans and three Independents.

“We can’t sacrifice progress in search of the perfect,” said Sen. Mike Folmer, Chairman of the Senate State Government Committee. “Redistricting reform has always been important to me, and though everyone may not have gotten all they wanted – including myself – Senate passage of SB 22 is proof our Constitutional Republic works as we worked assiduously with the advocates to find common ground to better Pennsylvania’s redistricting process.”

Members of the commission would be confirmed by two-third confirmations of the General Assembly, the release adds.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

Sen. Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh) issued this statement: