× Police seek to identify suspect from Lancaster County church burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance identifying the pictured man who allegedly broke into a church and stole a suit jacket.

On June 8 around 4:10 p.m., the suspect allegedly broke into Zion Lutheran Church in the 400 block of Main St. in Akron Borough.

The suspect gained entry through a basement window and attempted to force his way into an office, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

The only thing taken was a dark colored suit jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mitchell Rogers at 717-859-6600 or contact the Akron Borough Police on their Police Facebook page.