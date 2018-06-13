× Police seeking help in identifying quick-change scammers at Upper Allen Township Giant store

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two men suspected of trying to confuse cashiers at a Giant Food store with a quick-change scam.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, the men entered the store and tried to trick the cashiers into giving them more change than they were due. The younger man appears to be in his late 20s, and was wearing a long-sleeved button-down dress shirt, dark jeans, and a hat. He had a beard, police say.

The older suspect was in his 40s or 50s, and was wearing a black shirt, jeans, hat, and sunglasses.

Both men arrived and left together in a dark SUV of unknown make and model.

The incident occurred at 4:09 p.m. on June 9, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Upper Allen Township Police at (717) 850-8273.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.