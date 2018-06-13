× Report: Fecal bacteria counts spike to unsafe levels at 61 New Jersey beaches

NEW JERSEY — Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…

According to a report in the Asbury Park Press, testing data released by the state of New Jersey found that fecal bacteria counts at 61 ocean, bay, and river beaches along the Jersey Shore spiked to unsafe levels.

That means one out of three beaches along the shore could be unfit for swimming on Tuesday, because contact with the water could cause illness, the APP reported. It’s the second consecutive week where bacteria linked to human and animal waste spiked to the point where public health advisories were issued by the state for its beaches.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued 47 bacteria advisories. Fourteen other beaches logged unacceptably high bacteria counts, but those locations are not yet open for the season, the APP says.

The bacteria counts below show how beaches performed on Monday. Anything at or above 104 colony-forming units (cfu) is considered unsafe for bathers.

Monmouth County

Highlands, Community center, 130 cfu

Long Branch, Elberon Beach Club, 810 cfu

Long Branch, South Bath, 600 cfu

Long Branch, North Bath, 600 cfu

Long Branch, Joline, 440 cfu

Long Branch, Atlantic Avenue, 390 cfu

Long Branch, Ocean Beach Club, 380 cfu

Deal, Deal Casino, 310 cfu

Deal, Philips Avenue, 260 cfu

Deal, Hathaway Avenue, 190 cfu

Loch Arbour, Village Beach Club, 150 cfu

Neptune, Broadway, 130 cfu

Spring Lake, Brown Avenue, 240 cfu

Spring Lake, York Avenue, 120 cfu

Ocean County

Point Pleasant, river beach, 600 cfu

Point Pleasant Beach, Maryland, 150 cfu

Brick, Windward, 635 cfu

Beachwood, west, 600 cfu

Pine Beach, Station Avenue, 170 cfu

Ocean Gate, Wildwood, 600 cfu

Ocean Gate, Angelsea, 600 cfu

Berkeley, Berkeley Island, 600 cfu

Pine Beach, Avon Road, 380 cfu

Toms River, Shelter Cove, 220 cfu

Seaside Park, 5th Avenue (bayside), 170 cfu

Atlantic County

Atlantic City, Dover, 320 cfu

Atlantic City, Missouri, 315 cfu

Atlantic City, Bartram , 292 cfu

Atlantic City, Texas, 250 cfu

Atlantic City, Albany (oceanside), 210 cfu

Atlantic City, Michigan, 205 cfu

Atlantic City, Illinois, 190 cfu

Atlantic City, Kentucky, 125 cfu

Ventnor City, Austin, 200 cfu

Ventnor City, Dorset, 185 cfu

Margate, Clermont, 170 cfu

Margate, Gladstone, 160 cfu

Cape May County

Wildwood, Montgomery, 120 cfu

Wildwood, Bennett, 120 cfu

Wildwood Crest, Jefferson, 120 cfu

Wildwood Crest, Lavendar, 120 cfu

Wildwood Crest, Hollywood, 120 cfu

Wildwood Crest, Forgetmenot, 120 cfu

Wildwood Crest, Orchid, 120 cfu

Wildwood Crest, Miami, 120 cfu

Ocean City, 16th St., 120 cfu

Ocean City, Park, 120 cfu

Ocean City, 28th St., 120 cfu

Ocean City, 24th St., 120 cfu

Cape May, Grant, 120 cfu

Cape May, Philadelphia, 120 cfu

Cape May, Congress , 120 cfu

Upper Township, Beesley’s Point, 120 cfu

Lower Township, Richmond Avenue, 120 cfu

According to the APP, the beaches were tested again on Tuesday. The results of the latest tests were expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

These tests are probing for enterococcus, a bacteria that grows inside the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals and can be found alongside their feces. Illnesses could take the form of stomach cramps, rashes, or ear or eye infections, the APP says.

Every week during the summer, New Jersey officials take samples of water from every lifeguarded beach in the state. The Asbury Park Press shares those results every Tuesday afternoon.