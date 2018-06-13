× Suspect in hit-and-run crash that claimed life of Lancaster teen arrested in Florida

TAMPA, FL — The suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a Lancaster teenager last month was arrested Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, according to Lancaster Police.

Kristopher Martinez-Roman, 23, was apprehended by members of the Tampa Police Fugitive Apprehension Squad and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at approximately 3:40 p.m, Lancaster Police say. He is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Lancaster County.

Martinez-Roman has been charged with two felony counts of Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While not Properly Licensed, two felony counts of Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, one summary count of Driving While Operating Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, a summary count of Failure To Stop At Red Signal, a summary count of Driving at Safe Speed, and a summary count of Accidents Damage To Unattended Vehicle Or Property.

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect in the accident, Josue Rivera, who is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police.

Police say Martinez-Roman, of the 700 block of Aaron Lane in Lancaster, was driving the Silver Acura MDX that ran a red light at the intersection of East King and Franklin Streets and struck a car driven by 16 year-old Isaia Candelario on May 24.

Candelario was killed in the crash, and a passenger in his vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Surveillance footage showed Martinez-Roman and Rivera fleeing on foot from the accident scene, police say.