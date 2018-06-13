× Western PA landlord found guilty of masturbating into female tenant’s dirty laundry

CASTLE SHANNON, Allegheny County — A western Pennsylvania landlord was sentenced to house arrest and probation after he was caught masturbating in his tenant’s bedroom, according to a TribLive.com report.

Thomas Fallon, 68, of Castle Shannon, Allegheny County, was caught on surveillance footage disrobing and masturbating into his tenant’s dirty laundry, the TribLive report says. The female tenant installed cameras in her bedroom after she began suspecting that someone was rummaging through her clothes.

Fallon was found guilty in non-jury trial of misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and defiant trespass. He was acquitted on a burglary charge, TribLive says.

He told police he was in the woman’s residence to fix a water heater, but did not notify her beforehand.

Police then showed Fallon still photographs taken by the woman’s surveillance cameras, at which point Fallon stopped cooperating with police, according to TribLive.

Fallon was sentenced to six months of house arrest, followed by six months of probation. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, TribLive says.

He also was barred from having any further contact with the victim.