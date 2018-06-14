At least six people injured, buildings damaged in storm after tornado warning issued in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa.-- At least six people were injured and a number of buildings, including a shopping center, collapsed or were damaged after a storm hit the area on Wednesday night.

This came following a tornado warning that was issued in that area of Northern Pennsylvania, according to WNEP.

The storm shredded homes, torn through several businesses and knocked down power lines and trees in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, the Luzerne County Emergency Management said.

The storm also caused severe damage at the Arena Hub Plaza, a prominent shopping center in eastern Pennsylvania. Authorities say the stores will remain closed indefinitely.

Emergency crews are searching through the debris Thursday for residents who might not evacuated the area yet.

There is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.

The National Weather Service is expected to send a survey team Thursday to evaluate the damage and confirm whether strong winds or a tornado caused the damage.

At least seven tornadoes have been reported in Pennsylvania this year, CNN meteorologists said.