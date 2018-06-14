Update: York County Coroner releases details of Windsor fatal accident

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner’s Office released more details about a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a York County man Thursday morning in Windsor.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Water Street at 7:35 a.m. An adult male was found dead in the woods near the site of the crash. The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, the coroner said in a press release.

The victim’s vehicle was resting on an embankment, the coroner says. There was minimal damage to the vehicle, and no airbag deployment.

The victim did not appear to have any traumatic injuries, according to the coroner. The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.