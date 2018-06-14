Crews on the scene of church fire in Perry County; fire marshal to investigate

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.-- No injuries were suffered after am early morning church fire.
A fire broke out at Otterbein United Methodist Church in the 300 block of Newport Road in Duncannon around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
As a result of the incident, Newport Road was closed between Linton Hill Road and Aqueduct Road, but has since reopened.
The fire marshal will be on scene to investigate the cause later this morning.
As a result, the church will have to close for the time being.
The damage to the building appears to be contained to a back room.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
40.359383 -77.044933