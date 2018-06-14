History of Craft beer in PA with Small Star in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a history lesson at Small Star Art House in York City about craft beer in Pennsylvania. This weekend Small Star will show " Poured in PA" from June 14-17. "Poured in PA" showcases some of PA's well known craft beers.

For more information about "Poured In Pa", checkout the website at: http://www.pouredinpa.com/

For more information about Small Star and movie times for the showing of "Poured in PA", checkout there website at: https://www.smallstaryork.com/

