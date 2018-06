× Kellogg Company voluntarily recalls Honey Smacks due to potential presence of Salmonella

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. Kellogg’s® Honey Smacks® cereal because these products have the potential presence of Salmonella, according to a news release.

The company made the announcement Thursday after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about reported illnesses.

The affected product includes the following varieties distributed across the United States as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan. The BEST if Used By Date can be found on the top of the cereal box, and the UPC code can be found on the bottom of the box.

Description (Retail) UPC Code Size BEST if Used By Date Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) 3800039103 15.3 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 3800014810 23 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Kellogg is asking that people who purchased potentially affected product discard it and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers seeking more information, including images of these products, can visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1-800-962-1413 from Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.