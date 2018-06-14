× Lebanon VA Medical Center nursing home receives 5-stars as part of annual performance rating

LEBANON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced Thursday that its nursing home received 5-stars as part of its annual performance rating.

The announcement comes after Veterans Affairs extended its transparency disclosures by making its annual nursing home ratings available to the public.

“VA nursing homes serve a much higher proportion of residents with conditions such as prostate obstruction, spinal cord injury, mental illness, homelessness, PTSD, combat injury, terminal illness, and other conditions rarely seen in private nursing homes,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., the director and CEO of Lebanon VAMC. “We are extremely proud of our staff’s commitment to caring for the nation’s guardians in ways that make a real and measurable difference in the lives of their patients.”

Lebanon VAMC serves a nine county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Camp Hill, Lancaster, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap.