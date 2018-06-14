× Man wanted, woman missing after kidnapping from Red Rose Motel in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: An investigation has determined that Reginald Reaves, 61, may be driving a white Honda CRV with an army sticker on the rear bumper just under the regular plate, bearing PA registration KTA8385, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle is registered to Reaves.

The suspect also has a maroon Buick registered in his name bearing PA registration KPP5793 which has two Army stickers on the rear bumper under the regular plate.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reaves or the above listed vehicle is asked to call State Police – Lykens at 717-362-8700 or dial 911.

Previously: A woman is missing after being kidnapped from her motel room by a man who allegedly threatened with a knife.

Reginald Reaves, 61, is facing kidnapping charges for the incident.

On June 14 around midnight, State Police were dispatched to the Red Rose Motel in the 1600 block of N. River Road in Halifax for a reported kidnapping.

Police learned that Reaves reportedly knocked on the door of a room that Jean Howell, 49, was staying at with her husband.

When she opened the door, Reaves allegedly displayed a butcher knife and threatened Howell, before grabbing her and dragging her out of the room.

Reaves allegedly forced Howell into a dark colored Ford Explorer before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Howell is described as standing 5’04” tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes andwas last seen wearing a teal tank top, blue jeans and pink flip flops.

She may be in the company of Reaves, who is operating a dark colored Ford Explorer.

Police believe Howell may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call State Police at Lykens at 717-362-8700.