Military dad surprises family at baseball game – just in time for son’s birthday

MILWAUKEE – Cubs and Brewers fans had more to cheer about than just the game Wednesday. Before the first pitch at Miller Park, a military dad surprised his family.

During every game, the team recognizes someone from the military who has proudly served our nation. It’s an opportunity to say thank you to the servicemen and women of our nation, WITI reports.

“Ladies and gentleman, please join Network Health in recognizing today’s hero, Colonel Jay Morrison, who’s represented by his wife, Rachel, and sons, Trey and Luke,” the stadium announcer said over the loudspeaker.

Wednesday was Trey’s 12th birthday, and his father wasn’t able to come home for the last three birthdays.

But that all changed when Morrison popped up behind them, the crowd cheering as he hugged and kissed his family.