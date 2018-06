× Nitro Circus to hold meet & greet at Autobahn Indoor Speedway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Nitro Circus is holding a meet & greet today ahead of their event this weekend.

The meet and greet will be held from 7 – 10 p.m. on June 14 at Autobahn Indoor Speedway in Lemoyne.

We had a preview of the Nitro Circus on FOX43 Morning News last week.