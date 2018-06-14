NWS confirms EF2 tornado touched down in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a category EF2 tornado touched down in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County Wednesday night.

At least six people were reported injured as the storm shredded homes, tore through several businesses and knocked down power lines and trees.

The storm also caused severe damage at the Arena Hub Plaza, a prominent shopping center in eastern Pennsylvania. Authorities say the stores will remain closed indefinitely.

According to the NWS, the tornado, classified as a category EF2, touched down around 10 p.m. near Mundy Street and Highland Park Boulevard by the Wyoming Valley Mall. It traveled about a half mile southeast toward Interstate 81 before dissipating. As it traveled along its path, it destroyed several roofs, blew out windows, snapped power poles and sheared off structures near their foundations.

An EF2 tornado is considered to be a strong storm, with winds from 111 to 135 mph, according to the NWS.