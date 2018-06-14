× PA Public Utility Commission voted on motion that addressed pipeline concerns

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) voted Thursday in support of a motion from Chairman Gladys M. Brown which addressed issues concerning pipeline operations and construction activities in West Whiteland Township, Chester County.

The 3-2 vote continues an injunction against construction of the Mariner East 2 (ME2) and Mariner East 2X (ME2X) pipelines until lifted by the PUC. The action also authorized the resumption of operations on the Mariner East 1 pipeline.

“While there is insufficient evidence to support a finding that ME1 is being operated unsafely in West Whiteland Township, I do find that there is sufficient evidence to support a finding that the construction on ME2 and ME2X should remain halted until Sunoco meets the requirements that will be imposed by this motion,” said Chairman Brown.

In relation to the ME2 and ME2X pipelines, Sunoco has 20 days to file this information to the Commission for review: inspection and testing protocals, a comprehensive emergency response plan and a current safety training curriculum for employees and contractors.

Sunoco must also file a verification or affidavit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that’s issued for appropriate permission for continued construction.

The information will be reviewed and the Commission will make a determination at an upcoming pubic meeting on whether Sunoco may resume construction on ME2 and ME2X.