Philadelphia Eagles to receive Super Bowl rings on Thursday

Posted 8:22 AM, June 14, 2018, by

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce delivers a rant as he speaks from the stage to hundreds of thousands on the Parkway in Philadelphia, PA, on February 8, 2018, gathered to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LII. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots by 41-33. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles are set to receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday.

While speaking to the media on Monday, coach Doug Pederson told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the team can turn the page on their Super Bowl LII win after receiving their rings on Thursday, saying the team can re-focus at “12:01 a.m. on June 15.”

The team was the first in franchise history to win the Super Bowl, after defeating the New England Patriots in the February match up.

According to Mike Garafolo, fans will be able to purchase replica Super Bowl rings.

