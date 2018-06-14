Royer’s Flowers to host annual food drive through end of June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Royer’s Flowers & Gifts’ annual food drive – Royer’s Stems Hunger – returns June 16-30 and will benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Greater Berks Food Bank.

For each nonperishable food item, donors will receive a free carnation, up to a maximum of six carnations per visit. Donations may be dropped off at any Royer’s store during normal business hours.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Barry Spengler will offer more on the food drive and show off some of the carnations you can receive along with other selections that Royer's has to offer.