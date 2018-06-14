× Sixers exercise team option on Richaun Holmes

PHILADELPHIA– The 76ers have exercised their team option to retain a young big man.

The team announced they have chosen to exercise their team option on F/C Richaun Holmes, allowing the team one year of control before he can reach free agency.

Holmes, 25, played sparingly last season, appearing in only 48 games as the back up to C Joel Embiid.

With some roster shuffling expected this off season, Holmes could see his role expand in 2018-19.