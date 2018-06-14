The meaning behind the stories of “South Pacific” now playing at Belmont Theatre in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa - Between the original Broadway classic and revival, South Pacific owns 17 Tony Awards - the most ever. It also hails a Pulitzer Prize.

You know the song and dance, but the cast believes it's about the hard-hitting issue that ties the tales together - racism.

"She struggles a lot at looking with people of different backgrounds... trying to find the common threads between them," Hillary Miller, the actress portraying 'Ensign Nellie Forbush', said.

Vinny Beck brings to life 'Lieutenant Joe Cable' and said the legendary musical writing duo wrote the production, "To enact social change with prejudice and racism. I feel like it`s just as relevant as it was in the 40s, today, as in our age."

"Love conquers all. Love doesn`t care about what your background is. It doesn`t care about your education. It doesn`t care about your color," Miller said.

'South Pacific' runs at York's Belmont Theatre June 15-24. Ticket information can be found at https://www.thebelmont.org/