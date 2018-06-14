× Two people fell from derailed roller coaster in Daytona Beach; six total transported to hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people fell from a roller coaster that derailed at the Boardwalk at Daytona Beach on Thursday night, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Ten riders were freed from the coaster. Six of those individuals, including the two that fell, were transported to the hospital, the department said on Twitter. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

It’s not yet clear what caused the roller coaster to come off the tracks.

Update: 10 riders rescued. 6 taken to hospital. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

9 riders total extricated from the roller coaster. 6 of which being transported to the hospital. Unknown extent of injuries. 2 patients fell to ground from 34 feet. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

