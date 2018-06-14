× VA Office of Inspector General issues report on staffing shortages

LEBANON — The VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued a report Thursday on staffing shortages for 140 of the 141 Veterans Affairs medical centers across the country.

The report revealed the self-reported gaps in both clinical and nonclinical occupations. Directors from the 140 medical centers reported that they’re struggling to fill 3,068 staff vacancies due to a severe shortage of candidates, according to the OIG report.

It was determined that the Lebanon VA Medical Center has a staff shortage of 14 people (11 of which are clinical jobs).

As of December 31, 2017, the top-3 clinical shortages at the medical center are psychiatry, primary care and physician’s assistant.