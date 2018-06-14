× York man arrested on outstanding warrant for terroristic threats

YORK — York City Police said Thursday that a 23-year-old man was arrested around 3 a.m. for an outstanding warrant for terroristic threats.

Tyler Lemon, of York, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Police say the warrant was related to an incident that occurred on June 10 in the 100 block of South Duke Street.

At the time of Lemon’s arrest, a gun was found in his possession, police add. He was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license.