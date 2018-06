Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Completing a workout on vacation can always be difficult.

With a lack of equipment or total change in routine, its important to find something that works for you.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Josh Branham from MyFitnessQuest is stopping by the set to demonstrate the following Pyramid workout that starts with 1 repitition and increases by one with each round:

Squat

Push Up

Forward Lunge

Plank Arm Reach

*Rest 30 seconds & repeat*