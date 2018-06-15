Beautiful Friday ahead, then heat and humidity build for Father’s Day weekend

NICE END TO THE WEEK: It’s a cool and comfortable start in weather, with only a few clouds Friday morning. The rest of the day looks spectacular too! Skies are mostly clear to begin the morning. Temperatures are in the 50s to lower 60s. Aside from some passing afternoon clouds, it’s a seasonable and pleasant day. Temperatures are a touch lower, with readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. All looks quiet for Friday evening plans, and temperatures should drop fast into the 70s and 60s. Skies are clear, with some added clouds arriving later through the night. Lows fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s for most locations.

WARMING WEEKEND: The heat and humidity climb for Father’s Day weekend! Temperatures are higher Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity levels start to increase too, especially during the afternoon. Father’s Day is hot and humid! There’s the chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, but it should be dry for most. Temperatures are near 90 degrees! It’s muggy too, with heat indices in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat and humidity continue to pump in for Monday. Temperatures reach the lower 90s. It’s still very sticky too, so heat indices feel like the middle to upper 90s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible later during the afternoon in a few spots. Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best timing would be later during the day. It’s still very muggy, with temperatures hovering near 90 degrees. Thunderstorm chances could linger into Wednesday as well. Temperatures are in the 80s. The humidity remains in place. Thursday, the first official day of summer, brings appropriate weather. There’s plenty of sunshine, along with warmth and some humidity. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great weekend!