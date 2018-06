× Body of missing Lititiz woman recovered in State Game Lands in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have recovered the body of a missing person in State Game Lands.

On June 14 around 6:00 p.m., police discovered the body of a missing 55-year-old Lititz woman in State Game Lands off of Route 322 in Penn Township.

Final determinations will be made by the Lancaster County Coroner on manner and cause of death.