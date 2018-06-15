Carlisle Sports Emporium Offering Deals for Dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLESEX TWP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- There is still time to plan a day of fun and games for Dad. The Carlisle Sports Emporium is offering a free go-kart ride for Dad on Sunday in honor of Father's Day.

The Sports Emporium says they are the perfect place to celebrate Dad and make him feel like a kid again.

While inside the family can enjoy a variety of arcade games and a round a laser tag. Go-kart racing and miniature golf will take place outside on the emporium grounds.

A list of all events and more about the free go-kart ride for Dad can be found here: https://www.carlislesportsemporium.com/

FOX 43's Lynda Weed was live at the Carlisle Sports Emporium all morning to check it out.