Humidity returns for Father’s Day before our next thunderstorm chances

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Temperatures hold in the 70s for most of Friday evening, so if you have plans get out and enjoy! We dip into the low-60s and upper-50s by Saturday morning. Humidity will increase just a touch, but we’ll still feel comfortable with highs in the low-to-mid 80s under dry conditions. Then we crank up the humidity for Father’s Day. A stray thunderstorm chance is low, but can’t be ruled out. Highs make it to the low-90s with “feels-like” temperatures in the upper-90s.

GETTING HOT: We give the temperature gauge another upward push Monday with highs in the mid-90s and a morning low near 70. The humidity levels will be very high, driving our “feels-like” temperature into the 100-105 degree range. Limit time outdoors during the afternoon and drink plenty of water. A stray pop-up thunderstorm chance is low.

OUR NEXT STORM CHANCES: We stay hot and humid with Tuesday morning temperatures in the mid-70s and highs once again in the low-90s. However, we’ll have more significant scattered thunderstorm chances Tuesday afternoon and early evening. These could be strong and will be something I keep an eye on in the forecast over the weekend. We’re cooler by Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s with a few thunderstorms possible.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long