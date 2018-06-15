× Lancaster County man on probation for road rage incident accused of threatening elderly neighbor

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Washington Boro man already serving probation for a road rage incident in February is accused of another incident in which he grabbed his elderly neighbor by the shirt and threatened to knock out the man’s teeth, according to Manor Township Police.

Roger G. Chenault, 58, was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats for the latest incident, which occurred May 10 on Spring Meadow Lane.

According to police, Chenault grabbed the 74-year-old victim and threatened him during an argument. At one point, the victim said, Chenault gripped a shovel in a manner that made the victim believe he’d use it to strike him.

Chenault was arrested Wednesday when he appeared for a hearing with his probation officer. Chenault is serving 10 years of probation stemming from a conviction of ethnic intimidation and related charges. He pleaded guilty in February to charges stemming from that incident, where he threatened a 25-year-old female driver at an intersection near his home.