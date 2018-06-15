× Lancaster woman charged with assault, child endangerment, harassment after altercation

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old Lancaster woman is facing child endangerment, assault and harassment charges after a May 22 altercation on the 200 block of Greyfield Drive, according to Manor Township Police.

Michelle Marie Ulearey, of the first block of East Frederick Street, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment in connection to the incident, which happened at 8:22 p.m.

According to police, Ulearey came to the the residence of a 29-year-old man with whom she has a child and began assaulting a 32-year-old woman who lived there, striking the victim in the face and knocking her to the ground. Police say Ulearey also drove recklessly and struck the man’s vehicle while her 6-year-old daughter rode in her vehicle unrestrained.

Ulearey is also accused of standing on the roof her her vehicle and yelling at the victims, police say.

She left the scene before officers arrived, police say.

The charges against Ulearey were filed Thursday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller.