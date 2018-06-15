× Philadelphia Eagles receive Super Bowl rings

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles received their Super Bowl rings in a private ceremony on Thursday night.

The rings, which include a total of 219 diamonds and 17 rare green sapphires, are made of pure 10-karat white gold.

According to the Eagles’ website, the following details were put into place when designing the rings:

The Eagle head logo is displayed with 52 pavé-set diamonds, signifying a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

The Lombardi Trophy contains 16 diamonds, one for each of the team’s 16 victories in the 2017 season.

The 13 diamonds at the base of the trophy represent a franchise-record-tying 13 wins in the regular season.

At the top of the Lombardi Trophy, three diamonds represent the three postseason victories. A sizeable marquise-cut diamond at the top of the trophy represents the first Super Bowl Championship.

The bezel of the ring features a waterfall of 127 diamonds, paying tribute to the “Philly Special.” The 127 diamonds represent the sum of the jersey numbers of the three players who handled the football after the snap on the fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line. Running back Corey Clement, No. 30, took the direct snap, flipped the football to tight end Trey Burton, No. 88, who rolled right, and threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, No. 9, for the touchdown.

A spectacular championship ring, it also includes the team's central mantra from the season, "We All We Got, We All We Need." The word "family" sits below the Super Bowl LII logo and serves as a reminder of the team's commitment and dedication to each other.

The players received their rings at a private red carpet ceremony in which every coach and player was called up to receive their boxed ring. Some were able to catch it live via WR Alshon Jeffrey’s live Instagram feed.

However, everyone waited until the same time to open their new jewelry and celebrate:

219 diamonds. 17 green sapphires. And 1 dog mask. See what went into the making of the ring. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/B1dNacnkIa — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 15, 2018

In an interview earlier this week, coach Doug Pederson told reporters that the Eagles must look forward to the 2018 season on “June 15 at 12:01 a.m.” or after the team received their rings.

The team opens the regular season at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 6 at 8:20 against the Atlanta Falcons.