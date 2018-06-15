× Police investigating burglary from Calvary Firearms in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary in which firearms were stolen from a shop.

On June 14 around 3:30 a.m., police along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to Calvary Firearms in the 1700 block of Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg for a reported burglary.

It was found that unknown actor(s) gained entry to the store and removed a number of firearms before fleeing the business.

The investigation to the incident is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information into the burglary is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.