Police investigating theft of $4,000 and wedding ring from Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft of a wedding ring and $4,000 in cash from a victim’s home.

Sometime between May 25 and May 27, a Chambersburg woman’s wedding ring and approximately $4,000 in cash were taken from her Greene Township home in the 3500 block of Carnoustie Drive.

The wedding ring is valued at nearly $5,000.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.