Police warn lights on Columbia's Veteran's Memorial Bridge may be shut off due to mayflies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are warning residents that Columbia’s Veteran’s Memorial Bridge may be shut off in the coming weeks due to mayflies beginning to hatch.

Columbia Borough Police say that they will be monitoring the condition of the mayflies each day over the next few weeks to determine if the bridge’s lights will be turned off or not.

Police ask motorists to drive with caution and that anyone walking or riding a bike at night should wear reflective clothing and have a flashlight.