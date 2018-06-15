Trojans and Crusaders claim state gold on the diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State College, Centre County - The PIAA hosted its final day of state championships Friday in State College. Two local teams, Upper Dauphin (softball) and Lancaster Catholic (baseball) were looking to claim titles.

The Crusaders have been dominant this post season. Coming into Friday's game against South Side, L.C. has given up just four runs in the tournament because of great defense and great pitching. The gold medal game featured more of the same, as Lancaster Catholic notched their first state title with a 5-1 victory.

Upper Dauphin was also searching for their first state championship. The Trojans, embraced the motto, "win one more" this post season and it has payed off. After a nail bitter in the first round against Conemaugh Township, the Trojans knocked off state power house Minersville 10-0, and then controlled Bristol 4-1 to advance to the final.

Through out the entire run Upper Dauphin has used timely hitting and great defense. Once again on a sun drenched Friday morning, the Trojans came up with the big plays when they were needed in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mohawk.

