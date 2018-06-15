× Two people charged in relation to firearm theft from vehicle

LANCASTER — Two people have been charged in relation to a theft that occurred on May 21.

Manor Township Police responded to the first block of Weaver Road on May 22 for a report of a theft of a firearm.

The victim told police that her .44 caliber revolver was removed from her vehicle as it was parked at a friend’s house between 5 p.m and 11 p.m. the night before, according to a release.

A day later, the victim relayed to police that she recovered the firearm after her brother confronted his neighbors about the theft, the release adds.

After interviewing several residents in the area, police identified Javier Vasquez, 25, and Zachary Sensenig, 20, as the persons involved in the theft, the release says.