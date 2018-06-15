Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Two people charged in relation to firearm theft from vehicle

Posted 5:16 PM, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:18PM, June 15, 2018

Javier Vasquez and Zachary Sensenig

LANCASTER — Two people have been charged in relation to a theft that occurred on May 21.

Manor Township Police responded to the first block of Weaver Road on May 22 for a report of a theft of a firearm.

The victim told police that her .44 caliber revolver was removed from her vehicle as it was parked at a friend’s house between 5 p.m and 11 p.m. the night before, according to a release.

A day later, the victim relayed to police that she recovered the firearm after her brother confronted his neighbors about the theft, the release adds.

After interviewing several residents in the area, police identified Javier Vasquez, 25, and Zachary Sensenig, 20, as the persons involved in the theft, the release says.