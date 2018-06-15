York man arrested following investigation into alleged cocaine distribution

YORK — A six week investigation into alleged cocaine distribution led to the arrest of a York man earlier this week.

York County Drug Task Force officers purchased multi-gram quantities of cocaine from 25-year-old Johnathan Acevedo on several occasions throughout York City, according to a York County District Attorney’s Office release.

With the assistance from York City Police, members of the York County Drug Task Force arrested Acevedo after he left his residence in the 700 block of Colony Road on Tuesday, the release says. At the time of his apprehension, Acevedo was allegedly in possession of several grams of cocaine.

A search warrant was then served at the residence where law enforcement seized approximately 110 grams of cocaine, drug distribution paraphernalia and $2,400 in cash, the release states. Acevedo’s 2006 Lexus coupe was also seized.

Acevedo, who faces cocaine distribution offenses, was committed to York County Prison in lieu of bail.

“This investigation is another example of our Drug Task Force‘s dedication to working with each of our municipal police departments to rid our community of those involved in selling illegal narcotics,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday. “Furthermore, I would like to specifically thank the York City Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and arrest of Acevedo.”