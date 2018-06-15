× York woman accused of leaving 2-year-old unattended in locked car on hot day

YORK — A 26-year-old York woman is facing charges after police say she left her 2-year-old child unattended in a locked car Wednesday in Red Lion.

The child was uninjured, according to State Police, but the sunny, 80-degree, humid weather conditions posed a danger to the child.

Jackmary Velez-Diaz, of the 100 block of E. South St., is charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and leaving a child unattended in a vehicle in connection to the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Boundary Avenue and South Park Street at 6:16 p.m. for the report of an infant left in a locked vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. A member of the York County Sheriff’s Office, who had been flagged down by a bystander, was already on the scene attempting to remove the child from the vehicle when State Police arrived.

About five minutes after police arrived, the criminal complaint states, the child’s mother, later identified as Velez-Diaz, approached after realizing police were gathered at her vehicle. She had been sitting in a pavilion in a park, about 100 yards away from the vehicle, according to police.

Velez-Diaz told police she did not know she’d left her child in the car.