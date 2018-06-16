All things airplanes at this year’s Aviation Days open house

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– It was a beautiful day to take to the skies on Saturday.

York Airport is hosting its annual Aviation Days open house this weekend.

The event, in Jackson Township, allows the airport to showcase all that it has to offer.

There are aircraft displays on the ground, but, the biggest attraction is airplane and helicopter rides.

For those who went up, they say it’s a feeling like nothing else.

“Feel a little free, get away from stuff and have a different perspective on life you get to see stuff from above, it’s always fun,” said Dave Myers, owner of York Flight Training.

The open house continues on Father’s Day.

You can check it out from 9 A.M until 4 P.M.