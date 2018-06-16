Heat and Humidity Continue to Rise

FATHER’S DAY SUNDAY: A warm and humid Father’s Day is on tap! High temperatures across our region will break into the low-90’s, but it will feel even warmer. A stray thunderstorm chance is low, but can’t be ruled out as we wrap up the weekend.

GETTING HOT: We crank up the heat on Monday with daytime highs in the mid-90s. High humidity will make it feel like it’s 100 degrees outs ide! Limit time outdoors during the afternoon and drink plenty of water. A stray pop-up thunderstorm chance is low.

OUR NEXT STORM CHANCES: We stay hot and humid Tuesday and we’ll have more significant scattered thunderstorm chances Tuesday afternoon and early evening. These could be strong and we’ll continue to keep you posted as we get closer. We cool back down to the mid-80s by midweek Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!