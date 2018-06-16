× One dead after house fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa — One woman is dead after a fire ripped through a home in the 300 block of Emerald Street on Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the multiple-alarm fire around 8:00 on Saturday morning in Harrisburg.

Four people were home at the time of the blaze.

Officials say that 3 children escaped from a second story window. One child was taken to Lehigh Valley Burn Center, another was taken to Hershey Medical Center and the third was taken to Harrisburg Hospital.

A woman’s body was found on the second floor of the home.

The fire started on the first floor of the home.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this point, pending investigation, but was accidental in nature.