State Police investigate death of a Franklin County man after fight

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State police in Chambersburg are investigating the death of a 27 year-old Franklin County man, they say died after a physical fight.

State Police responded just after midnight on Saturday to the 7500 block of Robinson Road, Montgomery Township and found the body of Donald David Clark Jr, of St. Thomas at the scene.

The 27 year-old man who called 911 after the fight is in custody and being held on a probation detainer at Franklin County Prison.

State Police have not identified him.

Charges are pending the results of an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

There is no danger to the public. Police say that no firearms or knives were used in the fight.

The Troop H Major Case Team is investigating along with the Franklin County District Attorney’s office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.