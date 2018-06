× Teen hit by vehicle in Ephrata

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police say a teen was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Reading Road and Old Mill Road, around 7:30 on Friday night.

Police say the teen ignored a “do not walk” pedestrian signal and ran across South Reading Road into the path of a vehicle.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.