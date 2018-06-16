× York County firefighter dies in crash

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A York County firefighter has died after a crash Dover Township.

The crash happened near Emig Mill Road and Mayfield Drive in Dover Township just after 11 p.m. Friday.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Chase Hartlaub, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle where the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, hit another vehicle and lost control.

Hartlaub was taken by ambulance to York Hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

First responders had to cut the seat belt so they could get him out of the vehicle.

Chase Hartlaub was a firefighter with the Dover Township Fire Company. The crash happened when he was off duty.