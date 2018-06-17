× 4 dead in Texas crash

A vehicle carrying 14 people flipped Sunday, ejecting 12 immigrants and killing at least four, Dimmit County, Texas, Sheriff Marion Boyd told CNN affiliate KABB/WOAI.

Border Patrol vehicles were chasing the SUV immediately before the crash occurred, according to a motorist who witnessed the crash in south Texas and posted video to Facebook shortly after.

The Facebook footage shows at least four bodies on the ground, a charred Chevrolet and several Border Patrol vehicles at the scene.

US Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Specialist Yolanda Choates directed questions to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN has reached out to local authorities and is waiting to learn details of the crash.