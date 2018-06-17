Camp Hill Challengers celebrate Father’s Day, playing at FNB Field in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Members of the Camp Hill Challenger Baseball League played some special games this Father's Day!

The players face intellectual and physical disabilities, but, those challenges did not keep them from playing their best at FNB Field this Father's Day afternoon.

FNB Field is home of the Harrisburg Senators, the Washington Nationals farm team.

The stadium went wild every time a Camp Hill Challenger baseball player got a hit

'Their getting the chance to experience the thrill of sports, competitiveness," said Vance Hawkins, a proud father of players.

"This is awesome! A great moment for him, great moment for all of the families here to spend time with their kid and be a part of this great day out here, and I thank the Senators for having us out," said Randy Lazeration, a proud father to a player.

Many fathers happy to see their kids run the bases, and players feeling quite appreciative themselves.

'I've had a whole lot of fun playing for the Challenger League, and that's pretty much it!" said Eliah Lazeration, a player.

Others felt a little bit nervous to be playing in front of such a big crowd.

'I'm nervous, like all those people! [I'm going to] just be confident in myself," said Ania Hawkins, a player.

A few players, like Ryland Criss, showed off their skills before stepping up to the plate.

Still, Criss brought his talents onto the field too!

"When he looks at me, cause I pitch as coach too, and he's looking at me and makes contact and runs hard down onto first base, it's one of my favorite memories!" said Jeffrey Criss, father and coach.

Sons and daughters made memories with their fathers on this special day.

'This is definitely what I'd want to be doing, spending it with my son," added Criss.

The Challenger Baseball League is made up of nearly 100 kids, ages 4-21, who play on 8 different teams.

To see the League's Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/CampHillChallengerBaseballLeague/

For how you can register, http://camphillbaseball.weebly.com/registration.html