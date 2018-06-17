Families spend Father’s Day at local fishing preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa- Some people in Lebanon County spent Father's Day on a past time favorite: fishing.

Dads and their kids spent the day fishing at the Father's Day trout outing at the Limestone Springs Fishing Preserve in Jackson Township.

Preserve owners say admission was free for the day, and dads received a special gift: a piece of smoked trout.

They say they enjoy hosting the event because it's an activity that creates strong memories.

"It's just a way to celebrate fathers. The biggest story we get is, 'My dad brought me here when I was a kid!' So we hear that all the time. We just wanted to honor the fathers that take their kids out fishing," said Mark Ely, owner of Limestone Springs Fishing Preserve.

"It's just a very enjoyable time for me and my son. I enjoy it a lot it's just time for him and i to get away and time to ourselves," said Jeremy Brubaker, who was out fishing with his son.

The outing is an annual event the preserve has been hosting for the past six years.